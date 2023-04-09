Mortars hit the presidential fence in Somalia.

Apr. 09 (Jowhar.com) – More news is being received about a number of mortars that were hit in the presidential area, which caused various losses.

About five mortars were said to have fallen in the 2nd sector of the Common Property, especially in the area of the school on May 15 during the opening ceremony in Mogadishu.

The sound of mortars was heard in many parts of the districts of Banadir Region, with fear facing the people of the capital.

Preliminary reports indicate that there has been a loss of life and injuries to civilians and the security forces of the Somali Presidency.

The security agencies did not talk about the Mortars, and this follows the insecurity that has been increasing in Mogadishu these days.

Jowhar