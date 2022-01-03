National Consultative Council meeting opens in Mogadishu today

The meeting of the National Consultative Assembly is expected to open this afternoon in the capital Mogadishu, and in recent days it has been organized.

The presidents of Puntland, Jubaland, Hirshabelle, Galmudug and South West administrations are in Mogadishu, with some minor obstacles to the timing of the official opening of the conference being resolved.

Prime Minister Roble, last night met with the presidents of the pro-Farmajo administrations in Galmudug, Hirshabelle and South West, and assured them that they were ready to attend the conference.

The most important issues that will remain at the conference include correcting procedures, selecting delegates, reducing the formation of regional administrations, the role of SIET, FIET / EDRC and setting a new timetable.

However, Villa Somalia’s plan to cancel the conference failed, citing international support for Roble and pressure on regional leaders to attend.