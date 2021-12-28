Office of the Prime Minister Roble denies the removal of General Odowa.

Federal Government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Nur denied a post on social media that Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble had fired the commander of the Somali National Army, General Odowa Yusuf Rage.

According to the statement, the decree was issued today and General Abbas Amin Ali has been appointed as the interim commander of the Somali National Army.

A government spokesman posted a statement on his website describing the letter as “fake and false”.