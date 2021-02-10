Prime Minister briefs Parliament on 100-day progress

Mogadishu February 10, 2021 —– His Excellency Mohamed Hussein Roble, Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, today addressed the House of the People of the Federal Parliament (BFS) on the progress of the Government’s 100 days of work based on the Government’s previous program with the Prime Minister. shared by Parliament.

The Prime Minister briefed the Council on the achievements of the four pillars of government, namely, Inclusive Policy, Economic Development: Security and Justice and Social Development.

Prime Minister Roble said his government was working to ensure that the country held free and fair elections, and that in order to do so, it would be necessary to discuss the obstacles to the implementation of the electoral agreement. reached on 17 September 2020.

Prime Minister pointed out that the Somali community as a whole has a responsibility to safeguard the country and its protection, and that no one should be allowed to try to disrupt security and stability in the country.

“No one is allowed to try to disrupt security and stability in the country. The government we have today is of great value to us, and we must protect it together. There is a Somali proverb: A man who will not divorce you, let him not move you ”.

Finally, the Prime Minister called on the Somali community to unite and for every citizen to play his or her part in this transition.