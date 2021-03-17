Prime Minister Roble meets with candidate Jibril Ibrahim

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia HE Mohamed Hussein Roble received in his office the candidate Jibril Ibrahim Abdulle and they discussed how to hold peaceful and transparent elections in the country.

Jibril Ibrahim Abdulle thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome and elaborated on the issues raised.

“We talked to the Prime Minister of Somalia about holding free, fair and inclusive elections in the country, and working with all stakeholders.

Public shareholders, the election should be credible, all Somalis wherever they are part of, and I am very grateful to Prime Minister welcoming today. ” said Jibril Ibrahim Abdulle.