Pr:Museveni strongly criticized the soldiers who were killed in the Bula-Mareer attack.

May. 28 (Jowhar.com) – The President of Uganda, Yuweri Museveni, said that in the afternoon of Saturday, there was a loss of life and injuries in an attack by the Al-Shabaab group on Friday on a military base where the Ugandan peacekeeping forces were located. ATMIS operation.

Museveni did not say the number of soldiers killed or injured in the attack in Bulo Mareer, but it is the first time that the loss of the Ugandan army has been officially acknowledged.

“We are sending our condolences to the families of those who died,” Museveni said in a statement, adding that the country’s military has formed a committee to investigate what happened.

Musaveni said that during the attack, “some of the soldiers who were there did not fight as they were supposed to, but they panicked, which caused confusion, and Al Shabaab took advantage of it to enter the base and destroyed a part of it.” of the equipment at the station”

Al Shabaab said in a news release at the time that they carried out suicide attacks and killed 137 soldiers at the station.

ATMIS has not yet disclosed the number of soldiers killed in the attack