Somalia: Preserving the Integrity of the Election

There are plenty of reasons to believe that the current FGS and FMS administrations are attempting to replicate the 2016 playbook, hoping that the results will be different this time.

Their actions are doing significant damage to the credibility and legitimacy of Somalia’s entire electoral system and further cementing the apathy of Somalis towards their country’s democratic experiment.

Preserving the faith of the Somali people in their electoral system should be a cornerstone of the peacebuilding and statebuilding agenda.

Download the full commentary here