A recent statement from the Somali government said the government had asked the opposition to hold a planned demonstration at Eng. Yariisow.

A meeting of the protest organizing committee was suspended today when members of the committee from the federal government refused to allow the demonstration to take place in Daljir Dahsoon.

But the federal government changed its position and issued a statement accepting it.

Read the government’s statement below;

Stay up to date with Jowhar.com for updates