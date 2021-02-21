The government says that Jubbaland and Puntland do not accept participation in elections

A statement from the Somali Foreign Ministry stated that the presidents of Puntland and Jubbaland had not yet accepted the invitation of the Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and announced a meeting between regional, Benadir and federal government leaders.

The conference, which is to be held in Mogadishu between 18 and 19 this month, was delayed after a demonstration in Mogadishu on Friday.

“All but two regional heads of administration have responded to the President’s invitation and are ready to support the Baidoa Technical Committee agreement,” the statement said.

The statement called on regional leaders who have not yet agreed to attend the conference in Puntland and Jubbaland.

“Once again, the Somali Federal Government calls on the two remaining regional presidents to join the other signatories to the September 17 political agreement, paving the way for elections in the interests of peace and prosperity,” the statement said. Somalia.

The leaders of the three regional authorities in Galmudug, Hirshabelle and Southwest are in the country’s capital Mogadishu.

The group also welcomed the government’s international conventions indicating that an election weakened by dispute resolution law reaches Somalia.

The international community is putting strong pressure on the Somali federal government to hold the country’s elections last season.