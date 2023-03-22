The Life For Relief And Development organization distributed aid to families living in Mogadishu

Mar. 22 (Jowhar.com)-The Life for Relief and Development organization operating in Somalia has delivered food aid to some of the low-income families who have been displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu.

The displaced people who received the aid live in the areas of Garsbaaley and Tabeela Sheikh Ibrahim which is located along the road that connects Mogadishu and Afgoye.

The Life for Relief and Development organization has provided 200 families with aid consisting of flour, rice, sugar, dates and oil, they intended for these families to use during the holy month of Ramadan which starts tomorrow.

The families who benefited from this aid thanked the organization for the support, and said that the aid was delivered at the time they needed it the most.

However, the officials from the Life for Relief and Development Agency have promised to continue helping the less fortunate people who need help.