The Somali government has called for an immediate end to the ongoing war in Sudan

April 15 (Jowhar.com) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Government of Somalia has issued a press release expressing its concern over the armed conflict between the army and the air force in Sudan.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the warring parties in Sudan to immediately cease firing and end the conflict through dialogue.

“The Federal Republic of Somalia calls on all parties involved in the conflict to immediately stop the conflict and to control themselves and enter into a dialogue to resolve the conflict, to maintain security and political stability.”

In Sudan, especially in the country’s capital Khardum, there are hundreds of Somali students studying at the country’s universities.

The Somali government has called for an immediate end to the ongoing war in Sudan, expressing its concern over the armed conflict between the army and the air force.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Government of Somalia, the government called on the warring parties in Sudan to immediately cease firing and end the conflict through dialogue.

The statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need for all parties involved in the conflict to control themselves and enter into a dialogue to resolve the conflict. The government of Somalia also urged the warring sides to maintain security and political stability in the region.

The conflict in Sudan has been ongoing for several months, with clashes between the army and the air force escalating in recent weeks. The situation has led to the displacement of thousands of people and the loss of many lives. The conflict has also impacted hundreds of Somali students studying at universities in the country, particularly in the capital city of Khardum.

The Somali government’s call for an end to the conflict in Sudan is a crucial step towards resolving the crisis and restoring peace and stability in the region. The government’s appeal for dialogue and peaceful resolution of the conflict is commendable, and it is hoped that the warring parties will heed the call and work towards ending the violence.

It is important to note that Somalia has itself experienced years of conflict and instability, and the government’s call for peace in Sudan is a reflection of its commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region. The government’s efforts towards conflict resolution and peacebuilding will undoubtedly contribute to the overall peace and stability of the region.

In conclusion, the Somali government’s call for an immediate end to the conflict in Sudan is a significant step towards resolving the crisis and restoring peace and stability in the region. It is hoped that the warring parties will heed the call for dialogue and work towards ending the violence, and that the international community will support efforts towards peacebuilding and conflict resolution in the region.

Jowhar.com