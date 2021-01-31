What did James Swan and Ahmed Madobe discuss?

Jubbaland President Ahmed Madobe received United Nations Envoy to Somalia James Swan and senior UN officials at the State House in Kismayo.

Ahmed Madobe thanked the UN envoy for his visit to Kismayo and for the efforts of international partners to find a lasting solution to the challenges surrounding holding peaceful and inclusive elections in the country.

For his part, James Swan praised the steps taken by Jubbaland and Puntland to open the door to the difficult situation of the committees they appointed and the conference they convened that resulted in President Farmajo announcing a conference in Dhusamareb yesterday.

“I commend once again the positive steps that have opened the door to the difficult situation in the country by the Presidents of Jubbaland and Puntland who were appointed by the State Electoral Commissions on the 28th of this month and their call for a meeting of FGS and State Governments.

As a result, the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia (FRS) convened a meeting of the Heads of State and Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia (FGS) and the Benadir Region yesterday. We expect that they will come up with proposals for holding inclusive elections and compromises among the leaders. ”

James Swan visited state capitals and met with state leaders this week.