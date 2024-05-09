Somalia issues warning of impending flood disruptions in several regions

Somalia’s federal government issued a warning on Tuesday of potential disruptions expected within the next ten days in several regions.

The Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) has warned that impending heavy downpours in parts of the country could trigger severe flooding.

The SODMA statement highlighted that heavy rainfall is expected in Hiiraan, Gedo, Jubba and Middle Shabelle regions from May 7 to May 16,

The rainfall is likely to adversely affect both human and animal populations.

The agency specifically noted that the districts of Dolow, Luuq, Bu’ale, Jilib, Beledweyne, Bula-burde, Jalalaqsi, Mahaday, Jowhar and Balcad are at high risk of flooding from rivers and streams.

Authorities are urging residents of these vulnerable areas to remain alert and prepare to face the challenges posed by the expected flooding.

This notice marks the third issued by SODMA in response to rising water levels in the Jubba and Shabelle rivers, exacerbated by persistent heavy rains.

According to the latest report by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the ongoing Gu rain has already affected over 163,400 people and displaced at least 37,120 in Hirshabelle, Jubaland and South West states.