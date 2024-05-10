Tanzania: The government is acting quickly to reduce the impact of Cyclone Hidaya

Dodoma – PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has informed the National Assembly that Tropical Cyclone Hidaya which hit the coastal areas of the country last weekend has killed five people, leaving seven others injured and 7,027 households with 18,862 people affected.

He said the government will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to people affected by Tropical Cyclone Hidaya in Kilwa, Mafia, Rufiji and Ifakara areas.

According to him, the government’s support has engaged all sector ministries, regional and district commissioners’ offices, the disaster management committee as well as all key key stakeholders.

The Prime Minister made the statement in Parliament yesterday when he issued a statement on the Cyclone Hidaya disaster which occurred on May 3 this year in the areas surrounded by the Indian Ocean.

According to him, some of the steps taken in Kilwa district included an exercise to rescue Tanzanians where about 4,080 people have so far been rescued in various areas.

“Another step that has been taken is to rehabilitate the road infrastructure around the main Lindi – Dar es Salaam highway, whereas Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) officials are on the ground continuing with their responsibilities and efforts are being made to bring Somanga back to order – the Mtama Bridge so that vehicles currently stuck continue their journey,” he noted.

The Prime Minister said further steps taken in Rufiji and Kibiti districts include the provision of psychological services and post-traumatic stress disorder treatment to 1,941 affected persons (1,501 Kibiti and 440 Rufiji) as well as providing sanitation training, child defense and security protection to 1,023 children (583 Kibiti and 440 Rufiji).

In the mafia district, Mr. Majaliwa noted, the steps taken were to reunite families of the affected persons and their neighbors to give them temporary shelter, especially those families whose houses have been surrounded by water.

In Kilwa district, the Prime Minister said the government had set up temporary shelter of the affected families in primary schools, while citizens were currently camped in three different centers in Mchakama, Ruhatwe and Ndende Primary Schools.

“Also, he said, food had been given to the affected families and that the disaster management team in Kilwa district was strengthened, including forming small sub-committees in efforts to increase efficiency in coordination and monitoring of the disaster that occurred,” he said . .

In another development, Mr Majaliwa said rescue missions had been increased by taking a fiber boat via the fire and rescue force where the affected persons were ferried to Somanga town.

“They are healthy and services are being provided timely,” he said, adding that in schools that had been surrounded by water, 92 Form Six students had been transferred to another examination center in FDC. Earlier this week, President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed the National Disaster Management Committee to provide emergency services to areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Hidaya.

On May 3 this year, the country experienced a cyclone called ‘Hidaya’ due to low pressure (bad system) which was associated with strong winds and heavy rainfall.

In the Mtwara region, people were made homeless after their houses were destroyed by the disaster. Until now in Mtwara Municipality, the government is still taking measures to reunite the affected families.