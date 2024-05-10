Uganda: Floods displace over 500 households in Dokolo

Dokolo — Authorities in Dokolo district have expressed concern over the increasing number of residents displaced by floods.Triggered by rising water levels in Lake Kwania, floods are currently wreaking havoc on communities across five sub-municipalities in Dokolo District, forcing residents to flee their homes in search of safety.

Samuel Araca, a resident of Telela Village in Adeknino Parish, said his family has been forced to leave their houses that have been flooded.

Araca lives in the three-room house with his family on 11.

“The water usually comes at night and the volume is a lot. It has destroyed everything, including gardens and trees. I now live on top of this anthill,” said Ogwal, pointing to a grass-covered house sitting on an anthill.

The family in Araca is counted among more than 500 households displaced as flooding wreaks havoc on locals. The floods are attributed to the overflow of Lake Kwania and have inundated a large area of ​​land including houses, farms and infrastructure across Dokolo District.

The affected sub-municipalities include Kangai, Okwongodul, Kwera, Adeknino and Agwata Town Council.

Local authorities in collaboration with well-wishers are fighting against time to provide relief to the displaced families.

Fredrick Ogwal Owiny, LC3 Chairman of Adeknino Sub-County, said the disaster has left a trail of destruction, displaced families and disrupted livelihoods in the district.

“Several villages have also been cut off as the roads remain submerged. Out of the 42 villagers in the Sub-county, 17 villages have been affected and the water level is still rising,” says Ogwal.

Ogwal says the sub-county leaders are currently seeking the intervention of well-wishers and the government in the affected communities.

“Crops like cassava, simsim have been destroyed. We have requested an NGO and they have agreed to help us work on the road network,” Ogwal told Nilepost.

In Adeknino Sub-county alone, leaders say more than 400 people have been affected in 17 villages. Rapheal Onencan, the assistant agriculture officer, said more than 600 hectares of gardens in the district have been destroyed by the floods.

“This has left many families without food in the flood-affected areas. Those who have food items cannot take it to the market because the roads are all destroyed,” he said.

In areas cut off by water, local people use canoes to sail from one village to another, showing the problems with access to social services, including health facilities.

Dr. Rosemary Alwoc, a resident of Adok Sub-county, said efforts have been made to raise food items for the affected communities.

“From March 25th until now, I can tell you that we have had no one come to provide relief,” said Dr. Alwoc.

“The only food they got is what we mobilized. We should consider moving people to places where they can get agricultural land and settle.”

The rise in the water level of Lake Kwania is a recurring disaster which has seen local people for the past three years experience displacement.

Although the water level drops during the dry season, the communities slowly lose their settlements to the lake