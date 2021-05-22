Videoga Shirka wada tashiga Qaran

WORLD NEWS
The Chinese Mars Rover makes its first ride on the Red Planet
A remote-controlled Chinese motorized rover drove down the slope of a landing capsule to the surface of the Red Planet on Saturday, making China...
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo: ‘Jihadism is an immediate threat to West Africa’
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo gave Jowharand RFI an interview against the backdrop of the Paris Summit on the Financing of African Economies. He said he...
Covid-19 vaccine companies promise 3.5 billion doses for poorer countries
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson told a G20 health summit on Friday that they will deliver approximately 3.5 billion vaccine doses at cost...
France in honor of health workers killed by Covid-19 with special status
France will give a special honor to health workers who die of Covid in the fight against the pandemic, President Emmanuel Macron said Friday. He...