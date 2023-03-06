🔴 Dwell: The Russian Protection Minister visits the captive Mariupol to examine the reconstruction efforts

Russian Protection Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited Mariupol to examine his nation’s efforts to rebuild the Ukrainian port metropolis that was badly broken throughout a two-month siege initially of the battle. Observe our weblog for the newest updates on the battle in Ukraine. All occasions are in Paris time (GMT+1).

10:34 a.m.: ‘There’s nonetheless some hope’ Ukraine will not need to concede Bakhmut The small jap metropolis of Bakhmut continues to be the scene of heavy preventing, however up to now few days the Russians – who’ve managed to encircle the town on three fronts – have scored Little progress.

France 24’s Ukrainian correspondent Gulliver Krag stated that though each side have been working low on ammunition and different gear, the Ukrainians “nonetheless have some hope” that they could not have to surrender Pakhmut in any case.

He stated, “It doesn’t appear that they’ve offered any extra floor to the Russians up to now two days.”

Watch the complete report within the video under:

01:32

10:32 a.m.: Ukraine says 13 Russian drones shot down in a single day The Ukrainian Air Drive stated it shot down 13 explosive drones launched from southern Russia in a single day as of Monday after sirens sounded for hours in Kiev.

The Air Drive stated on Telegram that Russian forces launched 15 Iranian-made drones from the Bryansk area, northeast of Kiev, 13 of which have been shot down by Ukrainian forces.

The top of the town’s army division, Sergei Popko, stated that drones have been heading for Kiev however have been shot down by Ukrainian air protection forces, inflicting no casualties or harm to infrastructure.

Russia’s Protection Ministry stated the Russian Protection Minister is inspecting reconstruction work in Mariupol Russian Protection Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Mariupol to examine Russia’s reconstruction efforts of the Ukrainian port metropolis’s infrastructure, with out specifying the date of his go to.

In line with the assertion, Shoigu visited a medical heart, in addition to a brand new residential space consisting of 12 residential buildings.

Mariupol, which is positioned within the Donetsk area of jap Ukraine, was badly devastated earlier than it was captured by Russian forces on the finish of Could final 12 months.

6 a.m.: Russian air protection shoots down three missiles in Belgorod area At the very least one individual was injured within the Belgorod area in southern Russia on Monday after Russian forces shot down three missiles, the governor of the area bordering Ukraine stated.

Falling particles additionally downed some energy traces close to the city of Novi Oskol, however the full extent of the harm was not instantly identified, the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, stated on messaging app Telegram.

“It’s identified {that a} man was wounded by shrapnel in his hand,” Gladkov stated.

2:20 a.m.: Russia’s Wagner chief warns of frontline collapse if compelled to withdraw from Bakhmut

“If Wagner withdraws from Bakhmut now, your complete entrance will collapse,” Yevgeny Prigozhin stated in a video launched over the weekend. “It won’t be nice for all army formations that shield Russian pursuits.”

Prigozhin stated on Friday his models had been “virtually surrounded by Bakhmut” as preventing intensified up to now week as Russian forces attacked from virtually all sides.

However on Sunday he complained that many of the ammunition Moscow had promised his forces in February had not but been shipped.

1:28 am: Schulz warns of ‘penalties’ if China sends weapons to Russia German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says there will probably be ‘penalties’ if China sends weapons to Russia for Moscow’s battle in Ukraine, however is considerably optimistic Beijing will chorus from doing so so.

Schulz’s remarks got here in an interview with CNN that aired on Sunday, two days after he met US President Joe Biden in Washington.

When requested by CNN if he might think about imposing sanctions on China if it helped Russia, Schulz replied, “I feel it could have penalties, however we at the moment are at a degree the place we’re making it clear that this could not occur, and I’m comparatively optimistic that we’ll reach our request.” On this case, however we should look into (that) and we have now to be very cautious.”

© France Médias Monde Graphic studio (France 24 with AFP, Related Press and Reuters)