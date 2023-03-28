🔴 LIVE: French anti-pension reform protesters maintain strikes for the tenth day

Virtually two weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron pushed pension reforms into parliament, a whole bunch of hundreds of individuals are set to participate in strikes and demonstrations throughout France on Tuesday. The working day known as by the unions is the tenth since protests erupted in mid-January in opposition to the legislation, which incorporates elevating the retirement age from 62 to 64. Comply with France 24’s dwell protection of the protests. All occasions are in Paris time (GMT+1)