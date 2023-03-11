🔴 LIVE: Russian bombing kills at the least three individuals in Kherson, Ukraine says

Ukrainian authorities mentioned a Russian assault on the southern metropolis of Kherson on Saturday killed at the least three individuals and wounded two others.

2:46 p.m.: Iran says deal to purchase Russian fighter jets Iran has struck a deal to purchase Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia, state media reported, with the 2 nations deepening protection cooperation.

Iran’s sanctioned air pressure has an growing older fleet of planes and is struggling to get spare components to maintain its warplanes in use.

In a press release to the United Nations, Tehran mentioned it had began contacting “nations to purchase fight plane” to resume its fleet within the aftermath of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq battle.

The assertion, carried by the official Islamic Republic of Iran Information Company, mentioned that “Russia introduced its readiness to promote them” after the expiration in October 2020 of restrictions on Iran’s buy of typical weapons beneath UN Decision 2231.

2:33 p.m.: Russia’s Wagner Group opens dozens of recruitment facilities Wagner has led assaults in opposition to cities in jap Ukraine together with Bakhmut, in what has turn into the longest and bloodiest battle in Russia’s year-long invasion. Each side suffered heavy losses within the neighborhood of Bakhmut.

“Recruitment facilities of the Wagner Navy Firm have been opened in 42 Russian cities,” mentioned Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a press release, referring to his non-public army firm.

2:24 p.m.: Russian shells kill three in Kherson, authorities say A Russian strike within the southern Ukrainian metropolis of Kherson Saturday left three lifeless and two others wounded, authorities say.

“Russian terrorists are bombing Kherson once more,” Andriy Yermak, the top of the Ukrainian presidential workplace, mentioned on the Telegram messaging app.

He posted an image of firefighters subsequent to a charred automobile.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional army division, mentioned that the victims occurred when a automobile was hit by a shell and caught fireplace.

The strike got here two days after three individuals had been killed in a Russian artillery shelling in Kherson, in keeping with the Ukrainian presidency.

