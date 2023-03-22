11 individuals have been killed in an earthquake in Afghanistan and Pakistan

The earthquake was felt over an space of ​​greater than 1,000 km by 285 million individuals in Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Middle.

The US Geological Survey stated the epicenter of the quake was within the Hindu Kush mountains within the sparsely populated Badakhshan province in northeastern Afghanistan, 40 km southeast of the village of Gorm, at a depth of 187 km.

Senior provincial official Abdul Basit informed Reuters on Wednesday that 9 individuals have been killed and 44 others injured in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the Afghan border, including that not less than 19 homes have been broken.

Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Disasters, stated late Tuesday that two individuals have been killed in japanese Laghman province.

Giant components of southern Asia are seismically lively as a result of the tectonic plate often called the Indian plate is pushing north in the direction of the Eurasian plate.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake in japanese Afghanistan killed greater than 1,000 individuals final 12 months.

In 2005, not less than 73,000 individuals have been killed in a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit northern Pakistan.

