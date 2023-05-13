11th Judo World Title Secured by France’s Teddy Riner

French judo star Teddy Riner achieved his 11th individual judo world championship title in Doha on Saturday, extending his record after a gap of six years since his last championship.

The 34-year-old defeated Inal Tasoev from Russia in the +100kg final, thus becoming the oldest world champion in history. “It’s been a long time since I heard the Marseillaise (French national anthem) on a world podium, it feels good,” he said.

Riner effortlessly defeated world number one Temur Rakhimov in just 30 seconds in the semi-finals. Nevertheless, he needed overtime to beat Tasoev by waza-ari. The athlete from Guadeloupe, who became the youngest ever men’s world champion in 2007, will compete for his third individual Olympic gold medal next year at home in Paris.

Riner last appeared in the world championships in 2017, and he missed out on it last year due to injury.

