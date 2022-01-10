40% of Israel may be infected with Covid-19 in the current wave, says PM

Israel can see up to nearly 40 percent of the population infected with the coronavirus during the current wave, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday as test facilities across the country tightened.

“Data presented at the government meeting indicate that here, in Israel, between two and four million citizens in total will be infected during this ongoing wave,” Bennett wrote on his Twitter account.

A country with only 9.4 million, Israel has seen infections almost quadruple in the last week compared to the previous one. The Ministry of Health reported 17,518 new infections on Saturday.

A lack of test sites created enormous pressure on the existing ones, which led the government to revise its test policy and from Friday appoint the PCR tests, the most accurate, only for people at risk and over 60.

Everyone else should take an antigen test, whether it is at home or applied by a doctor.

But even the new guidelines proved impossible to follow. Antigen tests are lacking in pharmacies around the country, and people spend hours in line waiting to get one administered.

Bennett reiterated that he would do everything possible to avoid a deadlock, which he said has not proved to be an effective measure against the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, and could hit the economy hard.

“Our goal remains the same – to keep the economy functioning as much as possible and to protect the most vulnerable,” he said.

Also on Sunday, Israel began allowing vaccinated visitors to the country, six weeks after closing its borders completely in an attempt to prepare for the inevitable fifth wave of Covid cases by vaccinating and obtaining medicine.

The Ministry of Health’s data showed that more than 4.3 million Israelis were fully vaccinated with three shots, while 204 people are hospitalized in serious condition as a result of Covid-19 disease on Sunday.

More than 1.5 million Covid cases, including 8,269 deaths, have been officially registered in Israel.

(AFP)