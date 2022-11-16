5 World Cup candidates, from Brazil’s Neymar to defending champions France

Will the World Cup in Qatar convey back-to-back wins for France, a file sixth title for Brazil, dispatches of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, or not one of the above? France 24 takes a have a look at Qatar’s high 5 soccer favorites – and which foreigners may come as a shock.

The FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday, November 20, with defending champions France hoping to turn out to be the primary staff to win back-to-back tournaments since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Whereas “Les Bleus” are among the many event’s hottest favourites, they’re properly conscious that current World Cup historical past has been harsh on the title holders.

Here is a have a look at the groups with the most effective likelihood of progressing alongside the best way, from certified groups to World Cup champions nobody can ever write off.

4 years after its triumph in Moscow, France is getting into the World Cup because the defending champion and the second favourite for bookmakers after Brazil. Les Bleus, who additionally secured the Nations League title final yr, have an abundance of expertise and their essential power is undoubtedly their entrance line, with the effective pairing of Kylian Mbappé and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema main the assault. Backed by the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and veteran Olivier Giroud.

Elsewhere, accidents wreaked havoc for the title holders, eliminating the prosthetic midfield duo of N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba. Defending, Presnel Kimpembe is one other late withdrawal whereas the health of Raphael Varane stays a trigger for concern. Off the pitch, preparations for the French Championship have additionally been affected by a weird scandal involving Pogba’s alleged use of a witch physician who “curse” Mbappe. Les Bleus have struggled this season to recuperate their 2018 kind, successful simply one in every of their final six aggressive matches. They’re going to be cautious of one other statistic: Since 1998, 5 of the final six champions have been knocked out within the group stage.

Brazil: Everlasting Winners Brazil have gained extra World Cup titles than another nation, and plenty of are tempted to construct on Qatar’s progress. The five-time champions are at present main the FIFA rankings and might rely on a fearsome assault from their French rivals. Star striker Neymar has been in brilliance for PSG thus far this season, scoring 15 objectives in 19 video games and aiding one other 12, and he will probably be supported by Actual Madrid’s Vinicius Junior and Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus.

Veteran coach Titican additionally depends on probably the most skilled protection within the event, supported by World Cup champions Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Dani Alves. At 38, captain Silva may have his final likelihood to win the World Cup, eight years after the Seleção fell 7-1 at dwelling by the hands of Germany.

Argentina: Messi’s final shot at glory Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Christian Romero and naturally Lionel Messi… Argentina head to Qatar with a formidable roster of soccer stars and arguably probably the most balanced staff in years. Led by coach Lionel Scaloni, the previously erratic Albiceleste have changed into a relentless successful machine, going 35 matches unbeaten – simply two in need of Italy’s all-time file.

Argentina are additionally the one staff to have lately defeated fellow World Cup favourites, as they beat Brazil within the 2021 Copa América ultimate. This victory ended Argentina’s 28-year await the continental title. Having lastly gained the title with the nationwide staff, Messi now has one final likelihood to win the one trophy nonetheless elusive: the World Cup.

Portugal: A brand new era is advancing as Ronaldo’s star fades, one other soccer big, one other farewell event. Like Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo will play within the final World Cup in Qatar. However greater than his Argentine rival, the Portuguese five-time Ballon d’Or winner has seen his star fade over the previous yr, resulting from an absence of enjoying in Manchester United and an growing disagreement with the membership’s managers.

Thankfully for the Euro 2016 champions, coach Fernando Santos has sufficient expertise at his disposal to offset the 37-year-old’s decline. With the likes of Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao, the Portuguese have world-class choices in each division. With different gamers lastly free to step out of Ronaldo’s shadow, the fading away of Portugal’s best footballer may show to be a blessing in disguise.

Germany: Ignore you at your peril That was 20 years in the past, however then, as now, Germany can not merely be written off.

For the primary time since World Conflict II, Germany failed to achieve the quarter-finals prior to now two main tournaments, and had been ignominiously knocked out within the first spherical as defending champions in 2018. 4 years after that fiasco, incoming coach Hansi Flick has cooked up an attention-grabbing mixture of gamers. Seasoned and uncooked expertise to convey to Qatar. The primary options Mario Gotze, Manuel Neuer and the indefatigable Thomas Müller – all veterans of the three 2014 World Cup winners. On the different finish of the age spectrum, Dortmund’s 17-year-old Youssouf Moukoko will supply loads of tempo up entrance, as properly. Jamal Musiala, 19-year-old Bayern Munich participant.

In an effort to decrease expectations, German soccer administrators have set their sights on a spot within the semi-finals – hoping the staff will go one step additional once they host Euro 2024 in 18 months’ time.

ENGLAND: Though Germany not often fails to take action, England are chronically among the many underperforming international locations in the case of main tournaments, though their final two matches have been exceptions. The Three Lions reached an surprising semi-final in 2018 and misplaced the Euro ultimate three years later. Since then, younger strikers Phil Foden and Mason Mount have matured, bolstering an assault that included veteran World Cup participant Raheem Sterling and 2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane. It is not uncommon information that England haven’t gained a serious title since 1966 and supervisor Gareth Southgate will probably be below strain to desert his defensive techniques as he tries to finish the nation’s lengthy await World Cup glory.

Senegal: Following their triumph within the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this yr, the Teranga Lions are hoping to shatter the ‘glass ceiling’ that has thus far prevented African groups from progressing past the quarter-finals of the World Cup. On paper, stars Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye and Sadio Manoui have what it takes to make it occur. Nevertheless, Senegal’s probabilities had been dealt an enormous blow resulting from an damage to Mane simply weeks earlier than the event. The Bayern Munich striker has been included within the squad, though it’s unlikely he will probably be match to play earlier than the knockout phases.

Spain: It reached the semi-finals of the European Championship final yr, and Spain was ranked among the many most promising groups within the event, and it’s a full expertise. The final era to win the 2010 World Cup withdrew, however the Roja are nonetheless sticking to their sport plan: controlling the ball and enjoying within the opponent’s half. Luis Enrique’s younger facet have few stars however they’ll rely on a formidable squad anchored by Barcelona’s midfield duo of Pedri and Javi – the newest winners of the Copa del Rey for the most effective participant below 21.

Uruguay: Celeste’s all-time high scorers, veteran strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, will make their fourth World Cup appearances, mentoring a brand new era of proficient younger gamers, together with the likes of Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez. Uruguay, which gained this event for the final time in 1950, has a distant likelihood of successful its third title in Qatar. However the nation of simply three million folks has an extended historical past of punching above its weight in the case of soccer.