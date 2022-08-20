5 years after his final go to, Macron returns to Algeria in an try to revive relations

French President Emmanuel Macron will go to Algeria subsequent week in a bid to enhance strained relations between Paris and Algeria, 60 years after the nation gained independence from France.

The Elysee Palace mentioned in an announcement that Macron will go to Algeria from Thursday (August twenty fifth) to Saturday.

“This journey will contribute to the deepening of bilateral relations that look to the longer term … to strengthen Franco-Algerian cooperation in dealing with regional challenges and to proceed working to deal with the previous,” the presidency mentioned after a telephone name between Macron and his presidency. In opposition to the variety of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The go to to Algeria comes shortly after the nation celebrated the sixtieth anniversary of its independence from France.

French-Algerian relations declined late final yr after Macron reportedly questioned whether or not Algeria existed as a nation earlier than the French invasion and accused its “political-military regime” of rewriting historical past and fomenting “hate in direction of France”.

Algeria withdrew its ambassador in response, however the two sides seem to have repaired relations since then.

The North African nation gained its independence from France after an arduous eight-year warfare, which ended with the signing in March of 1962 of the Evian Accords.

On July 5 of the identical yr, days after 99.72 p.c voted for independence in a referendum, Algeria was lastly free of colonial rule — however recollections of the 132-year occupation nonetheless hang-out its relations with France.

Sixty years after the Evian Accords, the Algerians and the French are remembering the trauma of the warfare and its penalties. © Studio Graphique – France Médias Monde Macron’s journey can be his second official go to to the North African nation, which has shut business ties with Paris.

Because of its giant reserves of pure fuel, Algeria has additionally not too long ago turn out to be the focal point of the European Union in its efforts to cut back imports from Russia.

(France 24 with AFP, Reuters)