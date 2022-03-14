53 killed in attack on civilian convoy in Ethiopia

First we take you to Ethiopia. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has accused security forces of carrying out summary killings of Tigrayan men suspected of involvement in a deadly attack in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, in which at least 53 people were killed after an unidentified armed group attacked a civilian convoy. The previously unreported attack occurred in March. A video clip showing men in military uniforms burning the victims alive has prompted the government to say it will find those responsible.

We also head to Kenya, where President Uhuru Kenyatta has endorsed his former arch-rival Raila Odinga for the highest office in the country, weeks after their parties joined forces ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections in August.

Finally, we talk about global food security with our guest from FAO. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the world must act to prevent a “cyclone of hunger and a collapse of the global food system” in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.