80 years since Warsaw Ghetto Uprising remembered in Poland

Poland is set to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising on Wednesday, which saw hundreds of Jews launch a doomed attack against the Nazis, marking the largest single act of Jewish resistance against the Germans in World War II. The commemorations will look beyond the fighters and emphasise the civilian experience. The presidents of Germany and Israel will join their Polish counterpart for the memorial event, which will see church bells and sirens sounded at midday, in commemoration of the insurgents who fought and died rather than in gas chambers. Participants will gather in front of the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes to pay tribute to the fate of Jewish civilians during the uprising.