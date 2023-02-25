A 12 months later: How does the Ukrainian resistance maintain up?

One 12 months after Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine, France 24 brings you a 35-minute particular report on the Ukrainian resistance. Our correspondent Gwendolyn Debono went to fulfill resistance fighters within the southern area of Kherson, which was recaptured from Russian forces final November. The key actions of those bizarre residents, motivated solely by their conscience, performed a serious function within the liberation of Kherson. However at present, how lengthy can Ukraine resist? Will Western arms shipments to Kiev actually be decisive? We focus on this and extra on this particular dialogue.