Kinfolk of slain Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba attend a sombre ceremony in Brussels as Belgium restores his tooth. Kenya additionally doesn’t have reproductive well being laws, however the public could have their say in a regional invoice that would make an enormous distinction to the nationwide sexual well being companies. The refugee standing of tons of of hundreds of Ivorians who fled post-election abuses within the nation in 2011 is coming to an finish.