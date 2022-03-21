A Boeing of China Eastern Airlines has crashed in China, state media reports

A China Eastern Airlines plane with 133 people on board crashed into the mountains in southern China on Monday while on a flight from Kunming to Guangzhou, state media reported.

Closed-circuit television said the plane involved in the accident was a Boeing 737, and the number of casualties was not immediately known. She added that a rescue operation is on its way.

There was no word on what caused the crash of the 6-year-old 737-800, according to Flightradar24.com.

FlightRadar24 data showed that a China Eastern flight from Kunming to Guangzhou departed at 1:11 pm (0511 GMT). Flight tracking ended at 2:22 pm (0622 GMT) at 3,225 feet and speed of 376 knots.

It was scheduled to land at 3:05 pm (0705 GMT).

The safety record of China’s aviation industry has been among the best in the world over the past decade.

According to the Aviation Safety Network, the last fatal jet crash in China was in 2010, when 44 of the 96 people on board were killed when an Embraer E-190 regional plane carrying Henan Airlines crashed as it approached Yichun Airport in poor visibility.

(Reuters)