The World Health Organization has urged people to cancel some of their vacation plans to protect public health as the Omicron variant spreads globally, warning that “a canceled event is better than a canceled life.”

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 disease, the world health body warned on Monday.

“With the numbers rising, all health systems will be under pressure,” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told Geneva-based journalists, stressing that it would be “reckless” to conclude from the evidence. preliminary that Omicron was a milder variant than the previous one. some.

The variant is successfully evading some immune responses, he said, meaning that the booster programs being implemented in many countries should be aimed at people with weaker immune systems.

“There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the briefing.

“And people vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 are more likely to become infected or reinfected,” Tedros said.

His comments echoed the finding of a study from Imperial College London, which said last week that the risk of reinfection was more than five times higher and has shown no signs of being milder than Delta.

However, WHO officials said other forms of immune vaccination can prevent infection and disease.

While antibody defenses against some actions have been undermined, there is hope that T cells, the second pillar of an immune response, can prevent serious disease by attacking infected human cells.

WHO expert Abdi Mahamud added: “Although we are seeing a reduction in neutralizing antibodies, almost all preliminary analyzes show that T-cell-mediated immunity remains intact, that’s what we really need.”

However, highlighting how little is known about how to handle the new variant that was only detected last month, Swaminathan also said: “Of course there is a challenge, many of the monoclonals will not work with Omicron.”

He did not elaborate, referring to treatments that mimic natural antibodies to fight infection. Some drug manufacturers have suggested the same.

‘Ending the pandemic’

In the short term, Tedros said the Christmas festivities in many places would lead to “an increase in cases, overwhelmed health systems and more deaths” and urged people to postpone the meetings.

“A canceled event is better than a canceled life,” he said.

Without a ‘coordinated strategy’, the world ‘will always be chasing’ variants of Covid-19

But the WHO team also offered some hope to a weary world facing the new wave that 2022 would be the year the pandemic, which has already killed more than 5.6 million people worldwide, would end.

It aimed towards the development of second and third generation vaccines, and the further development of antimicrobial treatments and other innovations.

“(We hope) to consign this disease to a relatively mild disease that can be easily prevented and treated,” Mike Ryan, WHO’s leading emergency expert, said at the briefing.

“If we can keep transmission of the virus to a minimum, then we can end the pandemic.”

However, Tedros also said that China, where the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, should submit data and information related to its origin to aid the response in the future.

“We need to continue until we know the origins, we must push harder because we must learn from what happened this time to (make it) better in the future,” Tedros said.

( Jowharwith REUTERS)