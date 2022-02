We start the show in Benin, where the 26 treasures looted by the French during colonial rule will be on display in Cotonou, and the Quai Branly Museum in Paris has returned the artifacts after 129 years in exile. We talk to our guests about the importance of this payback.

We also head to Brussels, where the EU-African Union summit ends. KEY RESULT: Six African countries will receive mRNA vaccine technology as part of the WHO project.