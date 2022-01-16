A Conservative who promises to restore French “unity and pride”

On more than one occasion, Valérie Pécresse, presidential candidate for the conservative party Les Républicains (LR), has confidently declared that she will be “France’s first female president”.

While she personally describes herself as “one-third Thatcher and two-thirds Merkel”, her entourage likens her to a “bulldozer” or a “one-legged dog” who is about to give incumbent President Emmanuel Macron a good chance at their money in the upcoming election.

Pécresse shocked bookmakers in December by taking home the right’s primary choice – and beat out favorites such as EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier along the way. But in addition to being the first woman to represent LR in the election, the 54-year-old has in many ways always prepared to run for the Élysée Palace: She has spent the last 20 years in France’s highest political circle and worked closely with the former Presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy, who both served as her mentors.

Pécresse grew up in a family of Gaullist intellectuals in the affluent western Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine as the daughter of economics professor Dominique Roux, who would later become president of the French logistics conglomerate Bolloré, and grandson of the famous psychiatrist and resistance fighter Louis Bretagna. for many years treated Chirac’s daughter for anorexia.

Pécresse went to private school and excelled in his studies at an early age, learned Russian at a summer camp in what was then Soviet Yalta and skipped several grades to get his high school diploma at the age of 16. She then learned Japanese and continued to study business administration at the (prestigious but now defunct) École Nationale d’Administration (ENA) – a school with a cohesive network that has made many French presidents, from Chirac and Hollande to Macron.

Pro politicians

After a few years of teaching at the Paris Po School of Political Science, Pécresse turned to professional policy by becoming an adviser to the government in the late 1990s. It was here that she first got her nickname “The Bulldozer”, with former Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin saying of her: “It moves slowly, but it is very resilient.”

In the early 2000s, Pécresse was elected a Conservative MP and then a Regional Councilor. She later served as a spokeswoman and minister – for budget and higher education – during Sarkozy’s presidency of 2007-2012, making her a household name.

In 2012 and 2013, she became a staunch opponent of Hollande’s plan to legalize same-sex marriage and even suggested “unmarried” gay couples if it was ever written into law. Since the 2013 passage of the “Marriage pour tous” law, she has distanced herself from these comments and made it clear that gay marriage is a legal right that she does not plan to question.

Since 2015, she has been the regional president of the Paris area in Île-de-France, where she has demonstrated a technocratic, business-friendly and pro-European leadership style. Following the UK’s Brexit vote in 2016, she became an active part of an initiative to attract companies to Paris from London by rolling out the “red, white and blue carpet” to British bankers.

Go-getter

In 2019, Pécresse left LR in protest against what she felt were the party’s increasingly right-wing extremist tendencies, and instead focused on her own political movement Libres! (“Free!”), Which she had founded two years earlier. After announcing her presidency in July 2021, she rejoined Les Républicains in October last year.

After winning the party’s nomination, Pécresse announced that France’s traditional conservatives were back and promised to restore France’s “unity, dignity and pride”.

Pécresse is vying with Macron to win over France’s center-right voters, campaigning under the banner of a “can-do” mentality on security and immigration – issues she accuses the 44-year-old president of being too careful about. In the run-up to the election, she has repeatedly emphasized her ability to not only lead, but to actually get things done.

In early January, she announced that she would develop the power hose (known under the trademark “Karcher” in French) to “clean up those neighborhoods that have become areas without laws and sometimes without France.” The declaration echoed a controversial expression made famous in 2005 by Sarkozy, when he was interior minister.

Woman, but no feminist

Her campaign manager, Patrick Stefanini, has said that Pécresse has a “spirit of steel” that should not be underestimated, and describes her as “a dog with a leg that does not let go”.

Although she is the first woman to represent France’s Conservative party in the presidential election – and in 2007 wrote a biography entitled “Being a woman politician, it’s not easy” (“Being a female politician is not so easy”) – she denies she is a “feminist”.

In 2010, she jokingly told the French newspaper Paris Match that her husband was “the greatest feminist of the two of us”, and credited him for taking care of the family to let her pursue her political ambitions. Her non-feminist stance also became apparent when Pécresse recently introduced the all-male, all-white team leading her presidential campaign.

Meet the French right-wing Valérie Pécresses team for her presidential campaign. Yep. Remarkably uninspiring, not to mention the obvious. pic.twitter.com/XMmv7wxRaf

– Agnes C. Poirier (@AgnesCPoirier) January 6, 2022

Among them are several controversial figures, including Éric Ciotti, her populist hardline rival in the LR Primary final, who caused a stir in 2017 for publicly refusing to support Macron when he faced right-wing extremist leader Marine Le Pen.

Since 1994, Pécresse has been married to Jérôme, an engineer who has become a businessman, with whom she has three children – Emilie, Clément and Baptiste – between the ages of 18 and 25. The family lives in the Yvelines department just west of Paris.