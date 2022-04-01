A country without doctors: exploring France’s ‘medical deserts’

The French healthcare system is often seen as an example of the quality of treatment and the comprehensiveness of coverage. But disparities exist across the country, with acute shortages of doctors in certain regions seriously limiting access to care, a phenomenon the French call “medical deserts”. Although the government decided to increase the number of students admitted to medical school, this measure would take nearly a decade to bear fruit. France 24 reporters Pauline Godart and Claire Bacallin went on to discover what it is like to live and work in a “medical desert”.