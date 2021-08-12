A couple trapped in Herat fear the city will collapse in a few days

As the Taliban continue to take city after city in Afghanistan, residents of Herat in the West, the country’s third-largest city, fear they will be next. A couple in the city told France 24 Watchers that they are terrified and trying to find a solution not only on how to live under Taliban occupation, but also on how to stay alive and protect their child.

The Islamist forces of the Taliban now control more than 65 percent of the Afghan territory, including 11 of the 34 provincial capitals. Before the announcement of the US troop withdrawal in April, Herat, with a population of more than 500,000, was considered an oasis of calm in the volatile country.

Although Afghan forces and local militias were able to roll back an initial Taliban offensive in late July, fighting has drawn closer to the city center ever since. Fan images posted online after the Taliban captured other cities show evidence that their fighters beat and killed civilians for alleged breaches of their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

These are the ‘changed’ Taliban:

Militants shot dead a 21-year-old woman named Nazanin in Balkh province in northern Afghanistan.

The reason?

He was outside without a male relative and was wearing ‘tight’ clothing, Balkh’s police chief told @DaRadioAzadi

– Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) August 4, 2021 The Taliban militia executed this young woman in Balkh after the occupation. She was accused of being on the street without a male relative and wearing tight jeans. ©.

‘We don’t have a plan B’

The Observer team exchanged messages on August 12 with a couple in Herat who believe the Taliban could capture the city in a few days. They fear that their prominence in the city will make them a target of the insurgents if they cannot get out.

There is no longer a safe place in Herat. The confrontation was yesterday about 10 kilometers from the city. [Wednesday, August 11]. Today the fighting is about 2 kilometers from our house in the center of the city.

The Taliban are advancing so fast towards the center of Herat that we fear they may capture the city tomorrow. Until yesterday, the war was a vague noise in the distance, but now all we hear are gunshots and explosions. I check our alley from time to time to see if the Afghan defense forces are still here or if the Taliban have entered the city.

جریان بازداشت نظر محمد مشهور به خاشه ، کمیدین قندهاری توسط گروه طالبان. این گروه خونخوار که با «خاشه» چنین کردند با «نخبه» ، چه‌ها خواهند کرد!؟ خطاب به نخبگان جاده‌صاف‌کن pic.twitter.com/ABNtkjmDpY

– Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) July 27, 2021 The Taliban arrested, tortured and killed Khasha, a famous Afghan comedian, after occupying Kandahar. Video posted on July 27, 2021.

The only effective line of defense between Herat residents and the Taliban is Ismail Khan’s militia. [Ismail Khan is an Afghan politician and warlord known as the “Lion of Herat” whose militia fighters are playing a major role in the city’s defense against the Taliban]. The Afghan army has lost its morale and will surrender with little resistance as it has done in other cities.

We were supposed to take a flight today, but all flights were canceled. They have promised another tomorrow. That’s our Plan A. We only get one shot. There is no Plan B. We just hope the defense forces can hold out until we get a plane and get out of here. Our activities are well known in Herat. If they capture the city, the Taliban will hunt us down. We cannot act like other people and just stay hidden and live under the Taliban.

Reports of clashes between fighters loyal to Ismail Khan and the Taliban in the Gozra district of Herat, some 20 km from Herat city. pic.twitter.com/IjHpwM1g3h

– BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) July 29, 2021 Video posted on July 29.

They will simply kill us. I don’t know what will happen to our son. The only thing I can think of now is that if this 2 kilometer distance between us and the Taliban turns to zero, what will happen to our son? Our son is terrified by the sound of gunfire and asks, “Why don’t we go? Are the Taliban coming for us? What do they look like? “Our son imagines that the Taliban look like zombies.

Our only hope is that the international community will do something, the same countries that irresponsibly left us alone, that left us behind to deal with the Taliban.

We just heard a massive explosion. It was very close. Sorry, my wife is not feeling well. She’s crying. The sound was horrible, horrible. We will take refuge in the basement. Sorry, I can’t speak right now. We’ll continue later, okay? Later…

The Taliban are currently about 130 kilometers from Kabul, the capital. However, a US defense official told Reuters: “Taliban fighters could isolate the capital of Afghanistan in 30 days and possibly take control in 90.”