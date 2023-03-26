A demonstrator is in crucial situation after clashes with police in a protest in opposition to the French water tank

A protester with head trauma was combating for his life Sunday after clashes with police throughout an indication over water storage services in France, the general public prosecutor stated.

Protest organizers within the southwestern village of Sainte-Sollen on Saturday had earlier stated one demonstrator was significantly injured.

In line with the newest figures launched by the Public Prosecutor’s Workplace early Sunday afternoon, seven protesters had been injured, together with three hospitalized.

Twenty-nine policemen had been additionally injured, two of them so badly that they had been taken to hospital.

Prosecutor Julian Watbled stated a 30-year-old man with head trauma was combating for his life after he was amongst three protesters admitted for emergency remedy.

He stated a particular investigation had been opened to “decide the precise nature” of the three individuals’s accidents and the “situations” during which they had been obtained.

The opposite two significantly injured protesters had been a 19-year-old lady who suffered facial trauma and a 27-year-old man with a damaged foot.

Campaigners in Saint-Sollen have been attempting to cease the development of big water “troughs” to irrigate crops, which they are saying will distort entry to water amid drought situations.

As quickly as they reached the development web site, which is being defended by the police and gendarmerie, AFP correspondents reported, clashes shortly broke out between probably the most radical activists and the safety forces.

The demonstrators threw projectiles, together with explosive units, whereas the police responded with tear fuel, water cannons and rubber bullets.

The clashes in Saint-Sullen got here after days of unrest elsewhere in France over President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms, which led to the cancellation of a go to by Britain’s King Charles III.

Anger over Macron’s imposition of the legislation with out a parliamentary vote has sparked every day clashes between protesters and police in French cities in current days.

However a whole bunch of hundreds of French individuals have marched peacefully since January in opposition to the reform, which incorporates elevating the retirement age from 62 to 64.

This week, the safety forces confronted criticism for his or her harsh techniques in coping with the protests.

The Council of Europe warned on Friday that sporadic violence at protests “can’t justify extreme use of drive”.

(AFP)