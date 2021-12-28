A fourth injection of the Covid vaccine? Israel tests second reinforcement

A healthcare worker receives a fourth injection of the Covid-19 vaccine as part of a trial at Sheba Medical Center in Israel on December 27, 2021. © AFP

Many countries have recently started implementing Covid-19 booster shots, but as the Omicron variant spreads across the world, might a fourth dose of vaccine be needed soon? This week, Israel began testing the effects of a “second boost” in a trial at Sheba Medical Center, and the country’s Health Ministry has already recommended that a fourth blow be administered to those over 60 and medical workers.