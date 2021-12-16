A French court sentences a former driver to 14 years in prison for his role in the Rwandan genocide

A French court on Thursday sentenced a former hotel driver to 14 years in prison for complicity in the 1994 Rwandan genocide for participating in the transport of Hutu militiamen who massacred hundreds of Tutsis.

French-Rwandan Claude Muhayimana, 60, was found guilty of complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity.

The verdict at the trial came after four weeks of proceedings involving some 50 witnesses, some of whom were flown from Rwanda.

Muhayimana, who according to investigators also hid Tutsis at risk of death and helped some escape, fled after the genocide and obtained French nationality in 2010.

During the trial, the prosecutor had requested 15 years in prison, calling Muhayimana an “opportunist” and accusing him of contributing to the genocide “by driving and transporting the murderers for … three months”.

Muhayimana, who was married to a Tutsi woman at the time, has denied the charges.

Some 800,000 people died between April and July 1994 when the extremist Hutu regime tried to wipe out Rwanda’s minority Tutsi, resulting in one of the largest massacres of the 20th century.

Muhayimana’s trial is the third in France linked to the genocide. In the previous ones, an army captain was sentenced to 25 years and two mayors to life imprisonment.

(AFP)