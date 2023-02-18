A French pension reform invoice passes the Senate as a tense Parliament session ends

The French authorities’s plans to lift the retirement age from 62 to 64, prompting widespread protests, moved to the Senate after a heated parliamentary debate ended on Saturday.

The current debate over the retirement invoice within the decrease home of Parliament was marred by jeers from varied sides of the Home, resulting in an emotional outburst by Employment Minister Olivier Dusupet.

“You could have insulted me for 15 days. No one cracked, no one cracked. We’re right here earlier than you to introduce reform,” Dussopp shouted in direction of opposition politicians.

President Emmanuel Macron needs to lift the retirement age, a step he deems essential to keep away from the collapse of the state pension system and to make sure that youthful generations don’t bear the burden of financing older generations.

Nevertheless, many in France, the place there’s already anger over the rising price of residing, oppose the plan. The transfer was additionally opposed by far-right and left-wing political events.

There have been sporadic one-day avenue protests throughout January and February, which handed principally peacefully, with extra protests deliberate for early March.

“The federal government has a relative majority in parliament, so there’s actual stress from the opposition events, so it’s a new context as a result of the opposition will take a stand what is alleged on the street protests, and the stability of energy is clearly extra favorable to the opposition celebration,” mentioned Paris insurance coverage employee Julien Chatel.

“However we have to discover the precise answer to keep away from one other revolution,” he added.

(Reuters)