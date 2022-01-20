A huge explosion hits the mining region of Ghana after a truck crash

In tonight’s edition: An unknown number of people are killed in Ghana in a huge explosion that equated hundreds of buildings with the ground. The explosion was caused by a truck transporting explosives that collided with a motorcycle. At least 29 people in Liberia, including 11 children and a pregnant woman, have died in a storm of worshipers at a Christian ceremony in Monrovia. And today’s great outrage saw Ivory Coast pass the defending champions Algeria to make them crash out of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament with a 3-1 victory.