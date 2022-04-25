A jihadist group in Mali claims the arrest of a fighter from the Russian Wagner group

A jihadist group in Mali claimed on Monday it had captured a fighter from the Kremlin-linked Wagner mercenary group, which is claimed to be preventing Islamist militants within the West African nation.

“Within the first week of April, we arrested a soldier from the Russian Wagner Forces within the Segou area of central Mali,” the Help Group for Islam and Muslims mentioned in an announcement despatched to AFP final evening.

That is the primary time that the GSIM, an al-Qaeda-linked alliance and the most important jihadist community within the Sahel area, has introduced the seize of a Wagner fighter.

The USA, France and different nations say Russian paramilitaries in Mali are brokers of the personal safety agency Wagner, which has additionally been accused of abuses within the Central African Republic.

Mali’s military-dominated authorities denied the accusations and mentioned the nation’s Russians had army trainers.

The assertion defined that “these murderous forces participated with the Malian military in an airdrop operation on a market within the village of Mora, the place they confronted quite a lot of mujahideen earlier than encircling this city for 5 days and killing a whole bunch of harmless civilians.”

The jihadist group added that Russian mercenaries carried out “two parachute operations” in central Mali, and mentioned its fighters confiscated weapons “from fleeing mercenaries.”

Huge swathes of Mali lie exterior authorities management because of the brutal battle, which started in 2012 earlier than spreading to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

France, which intervened in Mali in 2013, determined in February to withdraw its forces from the nation after a decade-long struggle towards jihadists.

The Sahel state is led by a army junta that seized energy in a coup in 2020.

The junta initially promised to revive civilian rule, however didn’t ship on an earlier dedication by the West African bloc ECOWAS to carry elections in February of this 12 months, resulting in regional sanctions.

The military-dominated authorities in Bamako mentioned final month it had “neutralized” 203 jihadists within the central village of Mora, however witnesses interviewed by media and Human Rights Watch mentioned dozens of civilians had been killed.

The UN MINUSMA drive unsuccessfully requested the Malian authorities to permit it to go to Mora to analyze the occasions.

(AFP)