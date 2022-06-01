a jury awarded depp $15 million in damages in defamation case, and heard $2 million

A US jury awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in a defamation lawsuit towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for claiming she was abused in an opinion piece within the Washington Submit, however the identical jury awarded Heard $2 million, discovering that she was additionally defamed by Depp’s lawyer. She claimed the allegations of abuse have been a hoax.

A Virginia jury dominated Wednesday that actress Amber Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp in a broadly watched six-week trial that included clear and frank proof and testimony detailing the previous couple’s strained Hollywood relationship.

Depp, the 58-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, sued Heard for $50 million and mentioned she tarnished his fame by calling herself a “public determine representing home violence” in a newspaper opinion piece.

Heard, 36, disputed the $100 million, saying Depp sullied it when his lawyer known as it a “hoax.”

Depp denied hitting Heard or any lady and mentioned it was she who turned violent of their relationship.

Depp and Heard met in 2011 whereas filming “The Rum Diary” and married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized after about two years.

On the coronary heart of the authorized case is a December 2018 op-ed by Heard within the Washington Submit wherein she made an announcement about home violence. The article didn’t point out Depp by identify however his legal professional instructed jurors that Heard was clearly referring to him.

Inside six weeks of testimony, Heard’s legal professionals argued that she instructed the reality and that her feedback have been lined as freedom of speech beneath the First Modification to america Structure.

All through the case, jurors listened to recordings of the couple’s quarrel and seen graphic photos of Depp’s bloody finger.

He mentioned the highest of a finger was lower off when Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him in 2015.

Heard denied injuring Depp’s finger and mentioned Depp sexually assaulted her that evening with a bottle of alcohol. She mentioned she solely hit him to defend herself or her sister.

The testimony was broadly broadcast stay on social media, attracting a big viewers to listen to particulars in regards to the couple’s turbulent relationship.

Depp, who was amongst Hollywood’s greatest stars, mentioned Heard’s allegations price him “all the pieces”. A brand new “Pirates” film has been suspended and Depp changed within the Unbelievable Beasts film sequence, a spin-off from “Harry Potter.”

Depp misplaced a defamation case lower than two years in the past towards the British newspaper “The Solar”, which described him as a “spouse beater”. A London Excessive Courtroom decide dominated that he repeatedly assaulted Heard.

Depp’s legal professionals filed the US case in Fairfax County, Virginia, as a result of the Washington Submit is printed there.

The newspaper is just not a defendant.

(Reuters)