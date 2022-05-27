A killer whale swims over the Seine in France in a ‘life-threatening’ situation

A researcher who screens the mammals advised native media that the killer whale – Orca – that strayed from the ocean and started swimming within the Seine River in France earlier this month is now at risk of dying.

“She is in a life-threatening situation … her well being may be very poor,” France 3 tv quoted Gerard Mauger, vp of the Cotentin Cetacean Examine Group (GECC).

The whale can’t discover sufficient meals within the river and contemporary water is more and more dangerous to its well being. “It is actually difficult discovering options to attempt to get him again into the salt water,” Moger stated, including that serving to the animal dangers stressing it out.

The 4 m (13 ft) orca, recognized as a male, was first seen on the mouth of the Seine on 16 Could between the port of Le Havre and the city of Honfleur in Normandy, earlier than touring tens of kilometers upstream. You attain the west of town of Rouen.

Native state authorities couldn’t be reached for remark.

Muriel Arnall, head of the French animal rights group One Voice, advised Reuters there was an pressing want to save lots of the whale.

She additionally famous that male killer whales are “mummy boys”, and customarily adhere to their moms all through their lives. “We now have to be quick,” Arnall stated, noting that utilizing nets to steer the orca could be much less hectic than placing them on a barge.

(Reuters)