A look back at the important events that shaped Africa in 2021

From the reelection of Yoweri Museveni in Uganda to the death of Chadian President Idriss Déby and the current crisis in Ethiopia, the year has been an eventful one for Africa. Jowharreviews some of the news that shaped the continent in 2021.

Yoweri Museveni re-elected in Uganda amid fraud allegations Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni shows his ink-marked thumb after casting his vote at the Kaaroh High School polling station in Kiruhura, Uganda on January 14, 2021. Badru Katumba, AFP

The beginning of the year brought with it a political upheaval in Uganda. President Yoweri Museveni won the presidential election on January 14, with 58.6% of the vote, catapulting him into his sixth term. But opposition candidate Bobi Wine, who got 34.8% of the vote, claimed widespread electoral fraud had taken place and called on Ugandans to reject the results. Wine, a former singer whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, later took his election challenge to the supreme court, saying he had evidence of vote rigging. However, three weeks later, he asked his lawyers to drop the case, claiming that the judges were biased.

The Museveni presidency began in 1986 in the wake of a rebel movement in the country. He was initially hailed as a modern leader after the brutal de facto dictatorships of Idi Amin Dada and Milton Obote, but his grip on the country has gradually become more authoritarian.

Chad’s President Idriss Deby dies on the battlefield. Chadian army officers carry the coffin of the late Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno during the state funeral in N’Djamena on April 23, 2021. Issouf Sanogo, AFP

Hours after being declared the winner of the presidential election, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno died on April 20 while fighting rebels in the north of the country. He had just won his sixth term after three decades in power. A military transition council took power, led by Idriss Deby’s son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, a 37-year-old general. He promised to establish “free and transparent” elections in the country within 18 months. In November, he decreed an amnesty for rebels and political opponents in the country, with the aim of opening dialogue with armed groups.

Laurent Gbagbo returns to Ivory Coast after almost a decade Laurent Gbagbo upon his arrival at Abidjan airport on June 17, 2021 © Olivier Jobard, MYOP

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo returned home on June 17 for the first time since his overthrow from power in 2011. He took a passenger flight from Brussels, where he had lived after the International Criminal Court in The Hague acquitted him in January 2019 of war crimes. Hundreds of supporters welcomed him at the airport. After meeting his former rival Henri Konan Bédié, he met current leader Alassane Ouattara at the presidential palace on July 27, their first meeting since the embattled 2010 elections, which led to a bloody civil war. In October, Gbagbo launched a new political party and has not yet ruled out running for the next presidential election in 2025.

Tigray rebels seize Mekele in Ethiopia Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters arrive after eight hours of walking in Mekele, the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, on June 29, 2021. Yasuyoshi Chiba, AFP

Rebel fighters entered Mekele, the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, on June 29, prompting the Ethiopian government to call for a ceasefire after nearly eight months of fighting. It marked a major turning point in the conflict. Mekele had been under the control of federal troops since November 28. The arrival of rebel fighters in the city sparked celebrations, with residents coming out and dancing in the streets.

The war has caused thousands of deaths, displaced more than two million people and starved hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians. On December 20, Tigray fighters announced that they would withdraw from regions outside of Tigray to allow humanitarian aid to arrive.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma Sent to Prison Former South African President Jacob Zuma removes his glasses while addressing the media at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, on July 4, 2021. Emmanuel Croset, AFP (file photo )

The South African Constitutional Court awarded former South African President Jacob Zuma a 15-month prison sentence on June 29 for refusing to comply with an investigation into corruption committed during his term between 2009 and 2018. Minutes before the July 7 deadline , Zuma complied himself. Days of rioting and looting by his supporters left more than 300 people dead. He was released on medical parole in September, but was ordered back to prison by the country’s High Court in December.

Najla Bouden becomes Tunisia’s first female prime minister An image provided by the Tunisian presidency shows Najla Bouden, who was appointed as the country’s first female prime minister. Tunisian presidency, via AFP

Najla Bouden Romdhane was appointed Tunisia’s first female prime minister on September 29, two months after Tunisian President Kais Saied removed the former prime minister and suspended the cabinet. Bouden was a professor of geophysics by training and was hardly known to the public when she was appointed. It was the first time in the country’s history that a woman was asked to form a government, although the “exceptional measures” taken by President Saied meant that her power was somewhat diminished. In a speech delivered when he took office, Bouden said that “the fight against corruption will be the most important objective” of his government.

France returns works of art to Benin French President Emmanuel Macron greets his Beninese counterpart, President Patrice Talon, at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday. © Bertrand Guay, AFP

On November 9, France returned 26 works of art looted from the Abomey Palace by colonial troops and until then exhibited at the Musée du Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron met with Benin President Patrice Talon at the Elysee Palace and held an official ceremony to hand over the treasures after nearly 130 years outside their home country. Hundreds of Beninese gathered at Cotonou airport to welcome the works of art home in a historic and emotional time for the country.

Farewell to the French troops in Timbuktu French Colonel Faivre hands over the symbolic key to Camp Barkhane to the Malian colonel during the ceremony for the delivery of the Barkhane military base to the Malian army in Timbuktu on December 14, 2021. © Florent Vergnes, AFP

French troops left the Malian city of Timbuktu on December 14, eight years after their arrival. General Étienne du Peyroux, head of Operation Barkhane for the French Sahel mission, briefly shook hands with the new Malian camp commander, who was also offered a symbolic wooden key as a parting gift. It was in this city that former French President François Hollande officially marked the beginning of the French deployment to the region on February 2, 2013, after French and Malian troops liberated the UNESCO World Heritage-listed city from control of the jihadist groups. But almost nine years later, France is reducing its participation in the region in 2022, from 5,100 soldiers to 4,800 in January, 4,000 in the summer and 3,000 in the summer of 2023.

The Congolese music and the Senegalese national dish recognized by UNESCO specialists have traced the origins of the rumba in the former Central African kingdom of Kongo. PIERRE VERDY AFP / Archive

On December 14, Congolese rumba was added to UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage, joining the polyphonic pygmy music of the Central African Republic (added in 2003) and the drums of Burundi (added in 2014). In Kinshasa and Brazzaville, rumba specialists trace the origins of music to the kingdom of Kongo, where a dance called Nkumba originated. Rumba in its current and modern form dates back hundreds of years. It has been made famous by such musicians as Papa Wemba, Grand Kallé, Wendo, Tabu Ley Rochereau, Franklin Boukaka, and Pamelo Mounka.

UNESCO also added thiebou dieune, Senegal’s national fish dish, to its list of intangible heritage in December. The dish, made with rice, fish and different vegetables, served with or without tomato, is often eaten as a midday dish in families and restaurants across the country.