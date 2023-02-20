A lot of folks have been killed in floods and landslides within the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo

A minimum of 24 folks died in Brazil’s Carnival weekend within the southeastern state of Sao Paulo, authorities stated Sunday.

Tv and social media footage from the city of San Sebastiao confirmed complete neighborhoods underwater, the wreckage of hillside houses washed away by drained soil, flooded highways and vehicles destroyed by fallen bushes, amongst different harm.

A minimum of 23 folks have died in San Sebastião, in line with Mayor Felipe Augusto. Information experiences stated a lady was additionally killed within the city of Ubatuba.

The state authorities stated earlier that 228 folks had been left homeless and 338 folks had been evacuated within the coastal space north of the town of Sao Paulo, whereas rescue groups raced to assist these affected by the storm.

The authorities didn’t give a determine for the variety of folks lacking or injured.

Sao Paulo state governor Tarcisio de Freitas declared a state of emergency in 5 cities alongside the coast after flying over areas devastated by climate. He launched the equal of $1.5 million for rescue operations.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated on Twitter that he would go to the area on Monday. He has been on vacation since Friday within the northeastern state of Bahia.

San Sebastião, 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Sao Paulo and the place many metropolis dwellers spend their pre-Lent weekend on the seaside, was hit laborious, with 60 centimeters (a few foot) of rain falling in 24 hours, metropolis ​​officers stated.

That is greater than double the quantity that usually falls in a month.

Carnival occasions in San Sebastiao and elsewhere have been cancelled.

“We’ve not but measured the extent of the harm. We are attempting to save lots of the victims,” ​​stated Augusto, describing the scenario within the city as “very harmful.”

“We’re engaged on about 50 homes that collapsed underneath the stress of the water and there are nonetheless folks buried,” he instructed the Globenews newspaper.

Greater than 100 firefighters had been working on the web site with the assistance of helicopters.

Troopers additionally participated within the race to assist these affected by the rain.

Lula stated the federal government in any respect ranges would work to “look after the wounded, seek for the lacking, rehabilitate roads, energy and communications.”

Amid the losses and destruction, authorities stated a two-year-old boy was rescued from a sea of ​​mud, in addition to a lady who was giving start.

Excessive climate occasions fueled by local weather change are taking their toll on Brazil.

Heavy rains final 12 months within the metropolis of Petropolis led to the dying of greater than 230 folks.

