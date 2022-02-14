A major bridge between Canada and the United States reopened after police removed protesters and vehicles

North America’s busiest commercial link reopened to traffic late Sunday evening, the Canada Border Services Agency said, ending a six-day blockade, after Canadian police acquitted protesters fighting to end COVID-19 restrictions.

Canadian police made several arrests on Sunday and acquitted protesters and cars that occupied the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, following a court order on Friday.

The blockade has choked the supply chain for Detroit automakers, forcing Ford Motor Co., the second-largest US automaker, General Motors and Toyota Motor Corp. to cut production.

Canadian Freedom Convoy 2022 © France 24 The bridge carries approximately $360 million per day in two-way shipments – 25% of the value of all merchandise trade between the United States and Canada. A Windsor police official told reporters that 20 to 30 people had been arrested. The police also confiscated cars inside the demonstration area, according to a previous statement.

Police beefed up their presence on Sunday with more than 50 vehicles including cruisers, buses and an armored car, as the number of protesters dropped to around 45 from about 100 on Saturday. “There will be zero tolerance for any illegal activity,” Windsor Police wrote on Twitter.

We would like to remind the public that the application continues in the demonstration area and there will be no tolerance for any illegal activity. The public should avoid the area.

– WindsorPolice February 14, 2022 In Ottawa, counter-protests began blocking vehicles trying to join the protests on Sunday, as residents lost patience with the three-week-old demonstrations.

In the western Canadian province of British Columbia, the Pacific Border Highway crossing in Surrey was temporarily closed on Sunday afternoon, for a second day, by a group of about 200 protesters, according to a Reuters photographer at the scene. A small group of protesters gathered on the United States. Side of the border, blocking oncoming vehicles.

The “Freedom Caravan” protests, which began in the national capital Ottawa by Canadian truck drivers opposed to imposing a vaccination or quarantine for cross-border drivers, entered their 17th day on Sunday. But it has now turned into a rallying point against broader COVID-19 restrictions, a carbon tax and other issues, with people in cars, vans and farm vehicles joining in.

We’re tired, we’re tired. We want Ottawa to get boring again,” an Ottawa resident said in a counter-protest in front of the city’s police headquarters.

The Canadian government has discussed whether to implement special emergency powers to deal with protests in the capital, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair told CBC News on Sunday. Blair said the lack of a police force in Ottawa was “inexplicable”.

The rarely used emergency law would allow the federal government to bypass provinces and authorize special temporary measures to ensure security during national emergencies anywhere in the country. It was only used once in peacetime – by Trudeau’s father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau – in 1970.

Bilateral trade stifled, and protests spread to three border points, including in Alberta and Manitoba. Canadian police said the protests were partly funded by US supporters, and Ontario froze funds donated via Jeff Sindjo’s US platform on Thursday.

The estimated loss so far from the auto industry blockades alone could be as high as $850 million, based on IHS Markit data, which puts the daily flow of vehicles and parts for 2021 at $141.1 million per day.

“Today, our national economic crisis is over at Ambassador Bridge,” Windsor Mayor Drew Delkins said in a tweet.

Protesters told Reuters that a convoy of 150 cars protesting against Covid-19 restrictions in Europe left Paris on Sunday morning, heading towards Brussels.

(Reuters)