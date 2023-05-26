A Masterclass from Tarantino and a Parade of Aging Maestros at Cannes

From our special correspondent in Cannes – The final days of the world’s biggest film festival have seen the red carpet rolled out for veteran filmmakers including two-time Palme d’Or winner Ken Loach, previous victors Wim Wenders and Nanni Moretti, and Italian director Marco Bellocchio, whose “Kidnapped” became a leading contender for the top prize this year. Quentin Tarantino, who won the Palme in 1994, also made an appearance, discussing violence in movies, as long as animals don’t suffer. This year’s Cannes event has seen an increase in African films and the number of women directors competing for the Palme d’Or.

Italy’s Alice Rohrwacher won the contest with her movie “La Chimera”, featuring Italian tomb raiders hunting ancient graves for artefacts to sell. Meanwhile, Catherine Breillat’s “Last Summer”, a French erotic thriller, dealt with the impact of a woman’s relationship with her stepson. However, the festival also showcased a host of long-established stars including Martin Scorsese, making his 15th attempt to win the Palme d’Or with “The Old Oak”, about an English pub battling to stay in business amid the arrival of Syrian refugees.

Further veterans included 77-year-old Wim Wenders, whose “Perfect Days” was considered a hit, while Moretti’s “A Brighter Tomorrow” received mixed reviews. Period dramas formed a key theme of this year’s festival, with offerings ranging from Maïwenn’s curtain-raiser “Jeanne du Barry”, with Johnny Depp starring as French king Louis XV; Karim Aïnouz’s “Firebrand”, featuring Alicia Vikander as the last of Henry VIII’s six wives; and Jonathan Glazer’s Auschwitz-set “The Zone of Interest”, exploring the life of a German officer stationed at the camp. Marco Bellocchio’s “Kidnapped” is based on the true story of Edgardo Mortara, a young Jewish boy taken from his parents and raised in the Catholic faith.