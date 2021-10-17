A month later, there are still ‘no signs’ that La Palma’s volcanic eruption will end soon

There is no immediate end in sight for the volcanic eruption that has caused chaos on the Spanish island of La Palma since it began about a month ago, the president of the Canary Islands said on Sunday.

On Sunday there were 42 seismic movements on the island, the largest of which measured 4.3, according to the National Geographic Institute of Spain.

“There are no signs that the end of the eruption is imminent, although this is the greatest wish of all,” President Angel Víctor Torres said at a Socialist Party conference in Valencia, citing the opinion of scientists.

Streams of lava have washed away more than 742 hectares (1,833 acres) of land and destroyed almost 2,000 buildings on La Palma since the volcano began to erupt on 19 September.

About 7,000 people have been evacuated from their homes on the island, which has about 83,000 inhabitants and is part of the Canary Islands archipelago off northwest Africa.

The Binter airline said it canceled all its flights to La Palma until 1 pm (1200 GMT) on Sunday due to ash from the volcano.

Almost half (22 out of 38) of all flights to the island on Sunday have been canceled, state airport operator Aena said, but the airport remains open.

(REUTERS)