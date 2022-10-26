A number of folks had been killed when gunmen opened fireplace on a shrine in Iran’s Shiraz

State media reported that at the least 13 folks had been killed and several other others wounded when gunmen, on Wednesday, opened fireplace on a Shiite shrine within the southern Iranian metropolis of Shiraz.

State tv, which put the demise toll at 13, blamed the assault on “takfiris,” a time period referring to Sunni extremists who’ve focused the nation’s Shiite majority up to now.

In the meantime, the Islamic Republic Information Company of Iran reported, that as much as 15 folks had been killed within the assault at Shah Garg Mosque, the second holiest website in Iran.

The company quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the attackers had been in a automobile and shot guests and workers on the entrance to the shrine. She added that the police arrested two of the three suspects and are actually looking for the third.

The semi-official Tasnim information company mentioned a number of ladies and youngsters had been among the many useless.

The Iranian information web site Noor, which is taken into account near the Supreme Nationwide Safety Council, reported that the attackers had been international nationals, with out going into particulars.

(France 24, Related Press, AFP, Reuters)