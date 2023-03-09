A number of individuals have been killed in a capturing at a church within the northern German metropolis of Hamburg

At the least six individuals have been killed and several other others injured after a capturing occurred within the northern German metropolis of Hamburg, Fox On-line reported Thursday, citing the fireplace service.

Authorities mentioned a number of individuals opened fireplace on a church within the northern German metropolis of Hamburg on Thursday evening.

The Hamburg metropolis authorities mentioned the capturing occurred within the Gross-Borstel district.

Police earlier mentioned on Twitter {that a} main operation was underway within the close by Alsterdorf district. The district is situated a number of kilometers (miles) north of the downtown space of ​​Hamburg, which is the second largest metropolis in Germany.

Police in Hamburg wrote on Twitter that there was a serious police operation within the Alsterdorf district and that they have been trying into the background, however gave no additional particulars.

The perpetrators are on the run, Fox reported, including that emergency providers and docs have been on the scene.

( Jowharwith Reuters and Related Press)