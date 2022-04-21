A number of lifeless and injured after a small aircraft crashes on the highway to Haiti

A minimum of six folks have been killed in a small business aircraft crash in Haiti on Wednesday, police stated.

The aircraft was on its manner from the capital, Port-au-Prince, to the southern city of Jacmel, stated Pierre Bellamy Samede, police chief within the suburb of Carrefour, the place the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff.

He stated, “I noticed 5 motionless our bodies and no less than three wounded individuals who weren’t on the aircraft.”

He stated earlier that the pilot survived, however police later clarified that the pilot was among the many 5 lifeless folks on board.

The accident additionally killed a motorcyclist and injured 5 others on the bottom, in keeping with Decide Moise Jain. The wounded have been taken to hospital.

Al-Samidi stated that the aircraft additionally collided with a truck carrying shopper items.

“I’m deeply saddened by the small aircraft crash on Carrefour Highway, inflicting deaths and accidents,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Je suis profondément attristé, suite au crash d’un petit avion sur la route de Carrefour, ayant reasoné des morts et des blessés. J’adresse mes sympathies aux familles des victimes, que ce nouveau dire vient de plonger dans la plus grande désolation #Haïti

Dr. Ariel Henry (@DrArielHenry) April 20, 2022 “I lengthen my sympathy to the households of the victims, to whom this newest growth has introduced nice havoc.”

Air site visitors has grown exponentially in Haiti over the previous yr, as gang violence close to Port-au-Prince has reduce off routes from the capital to different components of the nation.

(AFP)